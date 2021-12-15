DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 328,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

