DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $4.33 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

