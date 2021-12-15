DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $4.33 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONON opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.
ON Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
