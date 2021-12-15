Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

