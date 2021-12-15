DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,851 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

