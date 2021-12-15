Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.06). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.