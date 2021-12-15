Cristiano R. Amon Sells 5,402 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

