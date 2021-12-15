Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Buys $100,980.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Garrett Gafke purchased 2,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

Shares of IDN opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.03 million, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

