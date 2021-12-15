Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO Sells 2,730 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 54.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 913,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

