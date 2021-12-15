Matthew Jacobson Purchases 48,816 Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Gitlab Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

