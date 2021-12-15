Keith Brackpool Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CDZI stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. On average, analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cadiz by 275.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

