Keith Brackpool Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CDZI stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.69.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. On average, analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
Read More: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.