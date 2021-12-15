Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 9,700 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

