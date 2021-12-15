Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $60,173.73 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 87,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

