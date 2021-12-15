FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.72. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.22. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $449,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

