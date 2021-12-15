Financial Analysis: Hailiang Education Group (HLG) & The Competition

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hailiang Education Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million $199.99 million 10.04 Hailiang Education Group Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -17.69

Hailiang Education Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hailiang Education Group. Hailiang Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hailiang Education Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group Competitors 340 1191 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 115.29%. Given Hailiang Education Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hailiang Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Hailiang Education Group Competitors 1.03% -31.15% 6.08%

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.