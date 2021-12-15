Analysts Set Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Price Target at $32.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

