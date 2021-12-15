Lightbridge (LTBR) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lightbridge to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Lightbridge and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lightbridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lightbridge Competitors
|165
|674
|971
|21
|2.46
Insider & Institutional Ownership
5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lightbridge and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|-$14.42 million
|-2.81
|Lightbridge Competitors
|$1.74 billion
|$111.93 million
|15.54
Lightbridge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Lightbridge has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s peers have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Lightbridge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|-81.96%
|-73.05%
|Lightbridge Competitors
|-24.92%
|-15.88%
|-5.10%
Summary
Lightbridge peers beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
