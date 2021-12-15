DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

GPK stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

