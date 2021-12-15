Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $310.21 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

