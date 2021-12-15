Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 160 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

