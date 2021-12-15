Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.76.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $461.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

