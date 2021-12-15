Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,158,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,028,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62.

