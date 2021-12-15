Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,118,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.