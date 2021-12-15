Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $70,485,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $44,520,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

