Comparing Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Viking Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.32 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -18.90 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 1.67 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -2.57, meaning that its share price is 357% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20% Viking Energy Group -190.91% -4,896.40% -54.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.69%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

Enerplus beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

