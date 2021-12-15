Financial Survey: Track Group (TRCK) versus Its Rivals

Track Group (OTCMKTS: TRCK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Track Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Track Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $33.88 million -$120,000.00 3.87 Track Group Competitors $312.69 million $18.27 million -33.80

Track Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Track Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group Competitors 155 597 1001 41 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Track Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Track Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 15.95% 677.38% 21.00% Track Group Competitors -29.66% 26.21% -2.19%

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group’s peers have a beta of 2.33, meaning that their average share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Track Group peers beat Track Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

