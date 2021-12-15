Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

