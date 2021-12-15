Palladium Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.