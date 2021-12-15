Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

