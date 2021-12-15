Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.