Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

