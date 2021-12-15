Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 758 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

CARR stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

