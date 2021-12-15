Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 670.6% in November

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 670.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,931,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APHLF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
