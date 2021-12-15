Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 670.6% in November

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 670.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,931,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APHLF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

