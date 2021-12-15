Douglas Robinson Sells 1,787 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36.
- On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47.
NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,952,000.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
