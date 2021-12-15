Douglas Robinson Sells 1,787 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36.

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,952,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

