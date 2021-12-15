Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Up 109.9% in November

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the November 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AZZUF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Azarga Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.