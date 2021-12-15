Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Decreases By 79.8%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the November 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.