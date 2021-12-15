Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

