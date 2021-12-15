Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Discovery has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

