Brokerages Expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 900,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

