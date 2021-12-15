RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RDNT opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

