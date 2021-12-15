Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) EVP Christopher Conlon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 449,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

