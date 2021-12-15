Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.28 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average is $192.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 497,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $147,850,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

