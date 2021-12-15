Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells 9,918 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 160,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

