Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.49 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

