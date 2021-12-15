Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.49 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

