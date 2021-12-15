Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOLG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get SolGold alerts:

LON:SOLG opened at GBX 23.94 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of £549.19 million and a P/E ratio of -21.68. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.84.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.