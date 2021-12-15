Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.70) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 227.80 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175.52 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 284 ($3.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,377.43).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

