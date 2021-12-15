Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $493,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

CUK opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.