Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.37 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,872 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

