Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 82.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 505,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after buying an additional 228,454 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 110.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in StoneCo by 134.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

