RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $166.64 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

