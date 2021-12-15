Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $500,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UA opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

